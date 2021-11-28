Alamogordo man escapes traffic stop after punching officer in head

RUIDOSO DOWNS, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement in Lincoln County and Ruidoso Downs are searching for a career criminal on the run after reportedly punching an officer. Officials say Chris Pietz of Alamogordo was pulled over for a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

It happened on U.S. 70 in Ruidoso Downs. He allegedly hit an officer on the side of the head with his fist before taking off on foot. The officer was not badly hurt.

Lincoln County Sheriff Michael Wood is urging people to not approach Pietz, who’s believed to be armed. “..Who is wanted on multiple warrants, extraditable nationwide. Some of those involve battery on law enforcement,” said Sheriff Wood.

Online records show Pietz’s criminal history spanning more than two decades, including convictions for aggravated battery, forgery, and resisting an officer. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black pants, and has tattoos on his neck and below his eye. Anyone with information about Pietz’s whereabouts is urged to call police.

