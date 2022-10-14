ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Police Department has arrested a suspect they say was responsible for a drive-by shooting. In September, police were called to the area of Catalina and Memory Lane after reports of gunshots. Officers later found evidence of a drive-by shooting in the 1600 block of White Sands Blvd.

Several victims spoke with officers which led them to identify 26-year-old Jacob Gutierrez as the potential shooter. They later found evidence of the shooting at his home and in his vehicle. Gutierrez has been charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of shooting at an occupied building resulting in injury, one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in injury, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of criminal damage to property.