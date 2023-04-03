ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Alamogordo man who is awaiting trial for allegedly sexually abusing a girl has been accused of doing it again. Whitney Joseph was arrested in September 2022 on 24 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, including one in the first degree.

Joseph was released from custody and wasn’t allowed to be near the victim. However, police arrested him again on Friday, Mar. 31, after they say he assaulted the same girl. Joseph now faces another 18 counts of criminal sexual penetration.