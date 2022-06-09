ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Steven Gonzales is accused of dismembering his victim then storing the body parts in five-gallon buckets at his Alamogordo home. Gonzalez was arrested back in 2020 but was not indicted by a grand jury until this week.
According to investigators, Gonzalez shot Eddy Artiaga in the head before decapitating and dismembering the body. Court records show Gonzalez has a history of arrests for drugs, DWI, and battery. He has been charged with second-degree murder.