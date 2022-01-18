Alamogordo man accused of beating his mother to death

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Alamogordo man is accused of beating his own mother to death. Police arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Hubbard on Tuesday after they say he hit Esther Hubbard several times in the face at a home on Juniper Dr.

Offices say they found Hubbard taking a shower and was still covered in blood., A probable cause statement says Nicholas Hubbard appeared to be drunk at a grocery store sometime before the attack. Hubbard’s grandmother also reportedly told police he hated his mother because she spanked him when he was little.

