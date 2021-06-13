Alamogordo Fire Department investigates multiple fires across city

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Fire Department is investigating four fires that happened throughout the day Saturday. AFD has ruled all four as being Incendiary.

According to a press release, the first fire began just after 1 p.m. as a brush fire in the area of Eudora and Canal streets and was quickly put out. Officials say a second brush fire was reported west of the 2300 block of North White Sands Boulevard while crews were still on the scene of the first fire. The second was also quickly extinguished. Officials believe these two fires are connected.

Saturday night around 11:38 p.m. another brush fire was reported in the area of Post and Walker avenues. According to the release, police discovered there were two separate fires in the area: one located east of the Paradise and Walker Avenue intersection, and the second a structure fire east of Walker and the Valley Vista Trailer Park on Post. Both fires were put out quickly as well. These are also believed to be connected.

The AFD Fire Investigation unit was requested to look into all four fires. Anyone who has any information regarding these fires are asked to contact AFD or the Alamogordo Police Department.