ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Police Department has arrested Jason Herrera and charged him with abusing his two-month-old child. Officers were sent out on May 17 to reports of an infant choking and when they arrived the infant was not breathing. The child had to be taken to a local hospital and then flown to El Paso for treatment.

During the investigation, detectives found that the infant had injuries that didn’t match what his parents said or what was done to save his life. The infant was found to have 14 broken ribs, two collapsed lungs, two broken femurs, a broken hand, and two brain bleeds.

Detectives interviewed both parents and charged Herrera with one count of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm. The infant has been upgraded to stable condition as he continues to be treated in El Paso.