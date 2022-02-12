ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Alamogordo man is behind bars Saturday evening for sexually assaulting a minor. Alamogordo police say Trevor Lavalais is the acting director at Legacy Christian Academy in Alamogordo.
He was arrested for sexually assaulting a student. He’s now facing multiple charges including sexual penetration of a minor, and three counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor. He is being held at the Otero County jail.