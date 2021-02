ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Kirtland airman has been found guilty of killing a pedestrian in a crash near the base. Investigators say Calvin Cooper was using the median to pass another car when he hit and killed Angelica Baca near Louisiana and Gibson. in 2019.

Since Cooper is an airman, the Air Force took over the case. Tuesday, a court-martial panel convicted Cooper of involuntary manslaughter and negligent homicide. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday.