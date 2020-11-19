Air Force major general charged with sexual assault

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Air Force major general, who is a native of Albuquerque, has been charged with sexual assault. The alleged victim told Air Force investigators that Major General William T. Cooley touched and kissed her without consent.

The alleged incident happened in Albuquerque in August of 2018. Cooley’s attorney told the Air Force Times that Cooley acknowledged kissing the woman but said it was consensual.

He denies touching her. In January, based on the complaint, Cooley was fired from his command of the Air Force Research Lab at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. A military hearing, similar to a grand jury proceeding, is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2021.

