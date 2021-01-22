AG files motion to keep child predator behind bars pending trial

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico attorney general has filed a motion to keep an alleged child predator behind bars. James Brandon Henz, 24, was arrested last week for allegedly sexually assaulting seven young children over a period of a few years.

Officials say Henz is being held pending a preliminary hearing. The Attorney General’s Office has filed a motion to keepHenz in jail pending trial, saying he is a danger to the community if he’s released. Henz is charged with 54 crimes against the seven victims which carries a total possible sentence of over 500 years.

