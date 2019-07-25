AG files charges against nurse practitioner accused of overprescribing opioids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-The state of New Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office has filed nine felony charges against an Albuquerque nurse practitioner accused of overprescribing opioids to three patients, causing their deaths.

A criminal complaint accuses Andrei Marchenko of Medicaid fraud resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, Medicaid fraud resulting in physical harm, Medicaid fraud in excess of $2,500.

“The opioid epidemic continues to ravage our communities and devastate New Mexican families,” said Attorney General Balderas. “My office will continue to use all of our resources to aggressively bring prevention efforts and targeted prosecutions to our communities that are in desperate need of healing.”