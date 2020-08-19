AG Barr provides updates on Operation Legend, Albuquerque cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During a press conference in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday, Attorney General William Barr provides updates on the status of Operation Legend, a federal initiative to fight violent crime in nine cities including Albuquerque. Barr states that since the operation’s launch there have been over 1,000 arrests including defendants who have been charged in local and state courts.

Of those arrested, about 217 defendants have been charged with federal crimes. In Albuquerque, 16 defendants have been charged with federal crimes with some defendants charged with multiple offenses.

A breakdown of the federal crimes in Albuquerque have been outlined by the U.S. Department of Justice:

Six defendants have been charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Four defendants have been charged with distribution of controlled substances;

Six defendants have been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance;

Four defendants have been charged with being in possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking;

Eight defendants have been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm;

One defendant has been charged with being in possession of a stolen firearm;

Two defendants have been charged with Hobbs Act violations; and

One defendant has been charged with carjacking.

Operation Legend was initially launched in Kansas City, Missouri on July 8, 2020, and was expanded to Albuquerque and Chicago on July 22, 2020. Since then, the operation has expanded to Cleveland, Detriot, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Memphis, and Indianapolis.

