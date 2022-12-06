*Editor’s note: This article has been updated with clarifying details.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University says they’re bringing in an outside investigator to look into the events surrounding a deadly shooting at the University of New Mexico’s campus on November 19, 2022. The investigation will be separate from the New Mexico State Police’s ongoing criminal investigation.

Several weeks ago, a fight-turned-shootout broke out on the University of New Mexico (UNM) campus. According to investigators, New Mexico State University (NMSU) Aggie player Mike Peake allegedly shot and killed UNM student Brandon Travis. Peake was also shot. Other students were also involved and face charges.

Now, a supplemental police report from New Mexico State Police claims that an NMSU coach may have taken possession of a gun used in the shooting after the fatal shots were fired. The report notes that at around 10:03 a.m. on the day of the shooting, a State Police detective interviewed NMSU Assistant Coach Dominique Taylor (along with others around that time) and “emphasized to Coach Taylor how important it was to recover the gun.” But the police report suggests it wasn’t until around 12:50 p.m., that the detectives finally learned that Coach Taylor had the gun. It’s not clear from the report if Coach Taylor had knowledge of the gun before then.

The New Mexico State Police continue to investigate the issue. But in the meantime, NMSU has announced its own investigation into the shooting and surrounding events.

“We will be incredibly transparent during this process,” NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu, said in a press release on Tuesday. “We owe that to our community and to everyone associated with our university.”

To do so, NMSU will contract with an outside firm (to be determined exactly which firm) that will examine both the shooting and the events after the shooting.

“The firm selected will be encouraged to review any public documents regarding this case and be fully empowered to speak with any NMSU employees, students or other individuals necessary to ensure we fully understand the facts,” Arvizu said. “If there is anything we should have done differently, this report will let us know.”

KRQE News 13 has reached out to New Mexico State University about the latest allegations involvement other members of the basketball team. As of Tuesday afternoon, we have not received a response.