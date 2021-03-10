AFR truck stolen while on call in Uptown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Fire Rescue‘s vehicle was stolen Wednesday afternoon. The Albuquerque Police Department says paramedics from Station 13 were called to the Total Wine in Uptown for a man in cardiac arrest. While on the scene, the empty truck was stolen.

The truck was recovered a short time later in a nearby parking structure. It appears the thief tried to drive into the parking structure but it was too low and hit the top. It’s unclear how badly the rescue was damaged. The thief took off before APD arrived. APS says officers are still looking for that thief.

Last month, AFR had Rescue 7 stolen on February 14 and had another incident with another truck two weeks earlier.