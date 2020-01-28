Adoptive father testified accused rapist was abused as child

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of raping a woman on a jogging trail is scheduled to be back in court on Tuesday. Earlier this month, 23-year-old Angel Gurule was arrested for the attack and rape of a woman jogging along the bosque four years ago.

A family tree DNA database helped lead investigators to him. On Monday, Gurule’s adoptive father described his childhood as filled with abuse and surrounded by drugs.

The prosecution is still working to keep Gurule behind bars, a process that has already spanned two days of testimony in court. The hearing is expected to resume Tuesday afternoon.