Additional details released in officer-involved shooting in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are providing additional information on the shooting that the Los Lunas Police Department was involved in on Monday, January 25. NMSP reports around 8:05 a.m., LLPD officers conducted a traffic stop on a blue Ford Expedition that was parked near the intersection of South Camelot Boulevard and Morris Road.

According to authorities, as officers approached the vehicle, they observed a male subject armed with a handgun inside. The male allegedly refused to exit the vehicle and barricaded himself inside.

Shortly after, the male exited the Expedition and ran towards I-25. LLPD officers chased him across the north and southbound lanes of I-25 and to an open field.

As additional LLPD and NMSP officers arrived at the scene to provide assistance, the male fired at least one shot at the officers. LLPD officers reportedly returned fire, striking the male.

NMSP states that officers were able to take the male into custody and render emergency aid until emergency personnel arrived. The suspect was transported by air to an Albuquerque hospital where is being treated for injuries.

According to police, he will face criminal charges upon his release. NMSP reports that identities of the male and the officers involved will not be released until interviews are complete.

No officers were injured in the incident. This investigation remains active and is being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau. Once completed, the case will be reviewed by the district attorney’s office.