Additional details released in Las Cruces Police officer-involved shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have released additional information regarding the Las Cruces Police Department officer-involved shooting on Thursday, March 11. According to NMSP, investigators learned on March 10, 2021, LCPD officers handled a domestic violence incident involving 25-year-old Jonathan Lamar Strickland in which he is accused of holding a handgun to a victim’s head and threatening to kill her.

Authorities report that the next day around 7:30 a.m., the victim in that incident drove to the LCPD police station located on Picacho Ave. and while speaking with officers, Strickland allegedly drove to the same station and parked next to the victim’s vehicle.

Officers with LCPD tried to detain Strickland however, before they were able to approach him, he allegedly drove out of the parking lot. Officers tried to stop the vehicle but police say Strickland failed to stop and a pursuit began.

Police state that officers conducted a successful Pursuit Intervention Technique maneuver on Strickland’s vehicle at the intersection of East Hadley Ave. and North Campo St. NMSP reports that immediately after the maneuver, LCPD officers discharged their firearms, striking the vehicle and Strickland.

Officers rendered aid to him until medical units arrived and transported him to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. After receiving treatment, Strickland was booked into the El Paso Detention Center.

Authorities report that an LCPD officer was injured during the incident, was treated, and was released. NMSP says that the identities of officers involved in the incident won’t be released until interviews have been conducted. This investigation is being led by the NMSP Investigations Bureau with assistance from the Dona Ana County Officer-Involved Incident Taskforce.