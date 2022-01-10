Additional details emerge after Hobbs teen accused of leaving newborn in dumpster

WARNING: Above video contains imagery that may be distressing.

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – New details are emerging about a teen mother accused of throwing her newborn baby in the trash. Hobbs Police arrested 18-year-old Alexis Avila over the weekend for attempted murder. The Hobbs Police Department will provide an update on the case at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10. KRQE News 13 will live stream the update on this page.

A criminal complaint says Avila claimed she didn’t know she was pregnant until she went to a doctor for stomach pain last Thursday. Avila says she gave birth in her bathroom the next day.

Alexis Avila (courtesy Hobbs Police Dept.)

She then reportedly told authorities that she panicked. She says she wrapped the baby boy in a towel, placed it in a trash bag, and drove around before eventually throwing the baby in a dumpster at the Broadmoor Shopping Center.

Dumpster divers found the baby after hearing a cry. They first thought it was a kitten when they picked up the bag.

Joe Imbriale owns Rig Outfitters and Homestore. His surveillance cameras are pointed toward those dumpsters.

When police reviewed the video, they found the baby had been dumped five and a half hours earlier. “What was even harder, that nobody has seen, is five hours of video of people dumping trash on this baby,” said Imbriale.

That video led authorities to Avila who then reportedly admitted to the crime according to police. The baby boy was taken to a Hobbs hospital before being transported to a Lubbock hospital that has a more advanced NICU unit.

Court documents say when evaluated, the baby’s temperature was so low that it didn’t register, indicating hypothermia. The baby was also given a blood transfusion, put on a feeding tube, and given oxygen. KRQE News 13 has not received an update on the baby’s condition since then.

Police say they did interview Avila’s mother who says she didn’t know her daughter was pregnant. Avila is charged with attempted murder and child abuse.