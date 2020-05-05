Live Now
Second arrest made in connection to murder of Sasha Krause

Crime

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Another arrest has been made in connection to the murder of Sasha Krause. Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona arrested Samuel Gooch on Monday afternoon.

He is the brother of the man charged with Krause’s kidnapping and murder, Mark Gooch. Krause, a Sunday school teacher part of the Farmington Mennonite community, went missing in January. Her body was found in Arizona a month later.

Officers say Samuel Gooch made arrangments to pick up a gun from Mark and then hid it. The gun was found at a home in Phoenix. Samuel is charged with attempting to tamper with physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

Mark is a 21-year-old airman at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona and being held in a northern Arizona jail.

