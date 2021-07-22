Active SWAT situation in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico defensive back Jerrick Reed II is the first Lobo since 2018 to make the preseason All-Mountain West Conference first team. Reed II found out about his selection on the second day of the Mountain West Media Summit in Las Vegas. "Personally it just feels great to be acknowledged because of all the hard work that I have put in myself, but, you know, it's great for the university as well," said Reed.

Reed led the nation in interceptions during part of the COVID shortened 2020 season. He believes the best is yet to come as he gets another year to play under a changed culture ushered in by second-year head coach Danny Gonzales. "Genuinely I feel like the team that we have now and the coaches that we have now if this isn't the best year, I don't know what is," said Reed.