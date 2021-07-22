Active SWAT situation in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that a SWAT team was activated at 1123 7th St. NW in northeast Albuquerque on Thursday evening. They said detectives were trying to serve an arrest warrant for a male at the home when he barricaded himself and refused to come out.

The tactical unit has been called to continue with negotiations. Officials say streets surrounding the active situation are closed while it is being dealt with. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

