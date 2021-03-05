Acoma Pueblo man sentenced to 8 months in halfway house for sexual abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that a 41-year-old man and a member of the Pueblo of Acoma was sentenced to eight months at a halfway house for abusive sexual contact. According to a plea agreement, on Aug. 29, 2015, while working as a detention center officer at the Acoma Detention Facility, Paul Wollweber sexually abused a female inmate.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that Wollweber touched the victim’s chest and continued to place his hands around her lower back and under her clothes. According to a plea agreement, Wollweber also forced the victim to engage in kissing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that Wollweber will also be required to register as a sex offender. The case was investigated by agents of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Southern Pueblos District, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Novaline D. Wilson and Raquel Ruiz Velez prosecuted this case. No other information was provided.