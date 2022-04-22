ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused thief who fled from police in a stolen car caused a scare on the Eldorado High School campus last night. The Albuquerque Police Department said they got a call from loss prevention officers at the Marshall’s at Eubank and Montgomery about a trio trying to shoplift.

An employee told police one of the trio, James Barela, had threatened them with brass knuckles. The women he was with, Jocelyn Martinez and Savannah Garcia, had loaded up their cart and were ready to run out when Barela fled from police in a stolen car. He crashed into another car at a nearby intersection, then rolled the vehicle at Juan Tabo and Montgomery.

Witnesses said he then fled on foot toward the Eldorado High School campus, prompting a lockdown of campus and the cancellation of all evening events. Police said they finally found Barela hiding in a dumpster.