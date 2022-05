ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Accused serial shoplifter Charmain Sanchez faces 19 counts that include 12 felonies. From September to November of 2021, Sanchez is accused of shoplifting nearly $8,000 in merchandise from six different stores.

In two of the cases, the Attorney General says she was joined by Athena Padilla, another shoplifter who was indicted in March. If convicted, Sanchez faces more than 22 years behind bars.