Accused rapist to remain locked up until trial

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A man accused of raping a fellow hospital patient will stay behind bars.

Police say Anthony Casiquito was a patient at the Lovelace Westside Hospital when a woman claims she woke up and found his hand down her pants. Back in February, Judge Cindy Leos ruled Anthony Casiquito did not have to stay locked up because of an “inconsistent” report.

However, in court on Friday, Judge Brett Loveless ruled that he will stay locked up until trial.

“There have been violations and there have been zero tolerance and clearly a drug addiction or alcohol addiction. It needs to be addressed,” said Judge Loveless.

Loveless said if Casiquito completes an alcohol treatment program he can get out before trial which is scheduled for March.

