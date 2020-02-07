Closings & Delays
Accused rapist pleads not guilty

Crime

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of raping a woman while she was jogging along the bosque nearly four years ago entered a not guilty plea on Friday. Angel Gurule was 19-years-old in 2015 when prosecutors say the attack happened.

He has also been connected to the rape of a 14-year-old girl a few months before that crime. Judge City Leos decided that Gurule remains a danger to the community and decided to keep him locked up until trial.

Gurule is charged with seven different counts including four counts of rape, attempted rape, and false imprisonment.

