NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - In 2013 it was Omaree Varela. In 2016 it was Victoria Martens. In 2018 it was Jeremiah Valencia. All New Mexico kids killed after experiencing horrendous abuse. Police, the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD), and other agencies promised to do better to keep this from happening again but it has happened again.

On December 10, 2019, 4-year-old James Dunklee was killed allegedly by his mother's roommate and his injuries are heartbreaking. And like in many of the previous cases, CYFD was involved, and aware of possible abuse.