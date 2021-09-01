Accused murderer back behind bars after leaving halfway house

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of murdering his sister is back behind bars after deputies say he took off from a halfway house. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says Lee Jensen admitted to shooting Chris Neal in the head at an east mountain home in November.
The 77-year-old told investigators the two had a contentious relationship and he was angry at her. Jensen was released into a recovery program in late July but deputies say he disappeared less than a month later. They tracked him down at an Albuquerque motel. the state is pushing to keep him locked up until trial.