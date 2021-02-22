Accused drunk driver crashes into Sunport wall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected drunk driver came to a crashing halt after speeding through the departure area at the Albuquerque International Sunport on Saturday night. A witness caught the fallout on video as he was catching the driver.

On Saturday night, an alleged drunk driver tumbles out of his totaled Dodge Ram truck as beer cans hit the pavement and debris showered the lower level of the Sunport. The person who recorded the video says that he noticed a white truck swerving on Yale near Cesar Chavez and decided to follow the driver, who police later identified as 31-year-old Jeremy Archuleta.

The witness explained to police that Archuleta drove down Yale to the Sunport, speeding into the elevated departure area at up to 50 mph and taking out a sign, slamming into a concrete wall. The witness keeps talking to Archuleta and tried to keep him from walking away from the scene. Archuleta soon says to the witness that his chest hurts and realizes he messed up.

According to the police report, during field sobriety tests, Archuleta couldn’t stand on one foot or walk in a straight line. Also, when officers asked how much he had to drunk, they say he responded “150, I guess.” According to the police report, officers did not take Archuleta to jail because he had to go to the hospital. Archuleta is charged with DWI and reckless driving.