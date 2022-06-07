ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lee Barela, the man accused of stealing a car and barricading himself inside a convenience store, is now facing federal gun charges. Police say Barela and Mia Avalos lead officers on a chase May 26 when they crashed into a truck at Coors and Bluewater.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Parents of kids involved in school bus crash sue driver, APS, bus driver
- Entertainment: Disney apologizes after employee interrupts marriage proposal
- Weird: Video shows deputy’s confusion after CYFD worker won’t take children from home
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 6 de Junio 2022
- New Mexico News Podcast: The intraparty primary election fight
They hid inside a nearby Circle K which prompted a SWAT standoff. They eventually called 911 and surrendered. Barela’s criminal history includes aggravated assault and battery. He’s now charged federally for being a felon with a gun.