ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lee Barela, the man accused of stealing a car and barricading himself inside a convenience store, is now facing federal gun charges. Police say Barela and Mia Avalos lead officers on a chase May 26 when they crashed into a truck at Coors and Bluewater.

They hid inside a nearby Circle K which prompted a SWAT standoff. They eventually called 911 and surrendered. Barela’s criminal history includes aggravated assault and battery. He’s now charged federally for being a felon with a gun.