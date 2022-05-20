ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced indictments for two shoplifters accused of taking nearly $10,000 in hardware. Police say Michael Arnold and Jayden Wheeler hardware including chainsaws and drill sets from an Albuquerque westside Home Depot.

They say Arnold pulled a can of mace in January to keep Home Depot personnel from stopping them. Arnold was indicted on 10 counts and Wheeler faces 11 counts including robbery, shoplifting, and conspiracy. Police say Arnold has had 23 bench warrants for his arrest in the last five years and at a pretrial detention hearing, Judge Cindy Leos ordered Arnold kept behind bars until his trial.