LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accidental 911 call leads sheriff’s deputies to an unexpected bust–a cockfighting ring in Valencia County. When deputies rolled up to a property east of Los Lunas back in July, they were surprised at what they came across.

Deputies say someone unintentionally called 911 and hung up. As one deputy tried to make contact with the original caller, people began to scatter. Officials, including New Mexico State Police, made their way to the backyard, where they discovered rows and rows of cages along with a canopy-covered ring. “There are several dead roosters. — Oh the burn pit is full of them,” one officer said.

The homeowner, Manuel Aragon, agrees to talk to deputies, telling them someone asked him to host the fights, but denied being the organizer. After cracking jokes with officers, Aragon eventually comes around and admits it was his doing.

Despite the set-up and his own admission, Aragon was only charged with one count of cockfighting–a petty misdemeanor. He is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.