ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the teens connected, by police, to the killing of a 19-year-old will be held until trial.

Police said 15-year-old Micalas McClendon admitted to shooting and killing Alana Gamboa on July 4 near Kathryn and Columbia.

Investigators believe Gamboa wanted to sell marijuana vape pens, but another teen, 14-year-old Lorenzo Lovato, set her up to rob her. He, too, was arrested.