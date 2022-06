ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are for Nicholas Sedillo who is accused of robbing local cell phone stores. They say on April 7 the 27-year-old broke the front glass door of the Metro PCS on Zuni. They say he took speakers and headphones.

Two days later he’s accused of breaking into the store on Wyoming. Police say he again broke the front door and stole merchandise. They say these are just two of several break-ins he’s accused of. Sedillo is now charged with commercial burglary.