ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information has been learned about an Albuquerque mother being involved with the death of a five-month-old. The incident happened on Friday.

Christina Bennett, 31, had an outstanding warrant out for child abuse and aggravated fleeing.

When officers arrived on the scene, they alleged Bennett refused to hand over the child for medical attention and was handcuffed.

During that arrest, the complaint states Bennett intentionally kicked an officer.

Battery on a peace officer is now included in her charges.