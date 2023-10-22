ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who is accused of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Uptown will face a judge on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were called to Louisiana and Indian School on October 6 about a man found dead on the road.

They determined a green car was involved after receiving a tip that led them to track it to a home in northeast Albuquerque.

Police believe Jamphal Wangyal was driving after he told a family member he was in a car crash. He is charged with homicide by vehicle.