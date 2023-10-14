ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have charged a man with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Uptown earlier this month.

Officers were called to Louisiana and Indian School on October 6 about a man found dead in the road. They determined that a black Isuzu was involved, and after receiving a tip, they were able to track it to a home in northeast Albuquerque.

Police believe Jamphal Wangyal was driving and told a family member he had hit a tree.

Wangyal has been charged with homicide by vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily harm or death.