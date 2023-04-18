ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested Monday evening. He’s accused of attacking someone with “Wolverine-like” knives.

A witness told Albuquerque Police Department that a man, later identified as Robert Shaw, attacked him at Chantilly Park around 5 p.m. Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was with his wife and baby when he got into an argument with another man.

That man reportedly left and came back with Shaw, who repeatedly swung at the victim with three knives attached to a small piece of wood.

The victim said it looked like the Marvel character Wolverine’s claws. A second witness backed up the victim’s story.

Shaw was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.