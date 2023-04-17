**Warning: Discretion is advised for the video in this article.**

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was reportedly caught on camera beating his girlfriend. Now, it’s been decided he will remain behind bars after a pretrial detention hearing Monday morning.

Chaunie Saunders allegedly assaulted Alyssa Pierce back on May 6, 2022. The two were in an argument when Saunders seemingly hit Pierce and sent her into the wall. After that, Saunders reportedly got his gub, threw Pierce behind a couch, and threatened her with it.

According to the criminal complaint, Pierce told a friend that Saunders was abusing her and sent her the video of the incident.

The video was sent to the police on March 10, and Saunders was arrested on April 5.

The state argued that Saunders had a criminal history of domestic violence dating back to at least 2007 and should remain locked up. The judge agreed, locking Saunders up until trial.

Pierce was found dead on September 29, 2022.

The official ruling was an unattended death. No one has been charged in connection to her death.

The District Attorney’s Office said they are looking into the case.