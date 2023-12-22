ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested 28-year-old Jose Sanchez for the 2022 murder of Shania Spencer at an apartment complex near Zuni and Pennsylvania.

Sanchez is accused of shooting Spencer during an argument over a stolen gun on January 22, 2022.

Officials learned Sanchez attacked Spencer with an axe a week before the shooting.

Sanchez was connected to two other shootings after police got a DNA warrant for him while he was hospitalized.

Additional evidence, such as cell phone records and witness interviews, connected him to the murder of Spencer. He was arrested on Thursday and is facing a charge of murder.