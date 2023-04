ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects in a case of mistaken identity turned murder is set to take a plea deal Monday.

Asad Moody, along with two others, is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Trevonte Robbins in July of 2021.

According to police, the group thought they were shooting at someone who had beaten up Moody a few days earlier but say Robbins was not involved in that incident.

Moody was charged with murder. His change of plea hearing is set for Monday afternoon.