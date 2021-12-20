About $500K in damage done to Alvarado Square from October shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County officials estimate the damage to Alvarado Square may add up to more than $500,000. The county confirms the latest estimates of more than $473,000 in expenses. That’s on top of about $38,000 spent to clean up and make repairs immediately after the shooting.

Related coverage

The shooting happened just as the county’s new headquarters opened in October. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested two more suspects including Marcus Rowe and Thomas Acee — both 18 years old. They, along with 20-year-old Noah Tapia and an unidentified 17-year-old, are suspected of the shooting from a parking garage across the street.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES