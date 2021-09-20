Arson suspect in custody; prosecutors seek pretrial detention

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused in a string of arsons is now in custody and prosecutors are asking he stay locked up until trial. Investigators believe John Ferguson is responsible for setting at least four fires around Old Town including one at the old Cafe Laurel, all within a 15-minute span. He was taken into custody over the weekend.

Court documents state Ferguson has been spotted at several fires near the bosque in recent months. In a motion filed Monday, prosecutors argue Ferguson is a danger to the public and there are no conditions of release that will keep the community safe. A pretrial detention hearing is set for Wednesday.