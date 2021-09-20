Arson suspect in custody; prosecutors seek pretrial detention

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused in a string of arsons is now in custody and prosecutors are asking he stay locked up until trial. Investigators believe John Ferguson is responsible for setting at least four fires around Old Town including one at the old Cafe Laurel, all within a 15-minute span. He was taken into custody over the weekend.

Story continues below:

Court documents state Ferguson has been spotted at several fires near the bosque in recent months. In a motion filed Monday, prosecutors argue Ferguson is a danger to the public and there are no conditions of release that will keep the community safe. A pretrial detention hearing is set for Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES