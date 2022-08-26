ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A scary night for a New Mexico man relaxing on his porch. A Cadillac rolled by, and someone started shooting. The homeowner’s Ring video captured it all.

A Roswell man rushed to take cover as shots ring out from the street in front of his home late Sunday night. Axel said he was sitting on his porch after a trip to Wal-Mart with his family. “Since my mother-in-law lives five houses north from my house on the same street in Missouri, I was just making sure she got home safe,” said Axel.

He went to check in on his family once he saw the older brown Cadillac take off down the street. “I got worried because the way I heard it, it felt like it was in the back of my house like in the alley. I got sacred because my wife and 3-year-old son were in the kitchen,” said Axel.

A police officer happened to be a block away and heard the gunshots. He flagged down the officer who then tracked down the car a few minutes later.

Police arrested 25-year-old Mario Vigil, who was a passenger in the Cadillac for the shooting. Police say he was very drunk. The driver told police Vigil just started firing the gun in the air for no reason.