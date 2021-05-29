Woman charged in fatal DWI-related crash

Albuquerque woman killed by suspected drunk driver Sunday morning.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 26-year-old woman has been charged with the death of Janell Katesigwa during a DWI crash last Sunday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Tower Road and Unser Boulevard SW.

Jennifer Muñoz is currently still in the hospital with the injuries she sustained in the crash. She will be booked into MDC on the charge of vehicular homicide.

According to a press release, APD executed search warrants on May 28 of both vehicles involved. Bottles of alcohol and a jar with THC were found in Muñoz’s vehicle. Police say Muñoz is believed to have been traveling at 89 miles an hour in a 35-mile-an-hour zone.

