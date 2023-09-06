ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the course of a four-day operation in August, the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force (CCMNTF) and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) made 92 arrests. The operation also resulted in the seizure of 2,083 fentanyl pills, 114.2 grams of methamphetamine, and 12 firearms.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force and all of the officers and their agencies that participated in this operation. This operation should show that we are dedicated to purge the criminal element from our community.” Roswell Police Chief Lance Bateman

The operation took place in Roswell and Chaves County from August 15 to 18. The Roswell Police Department says that the New Mexico State Police, Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Enforcement and Removal Operations, Texas Army National Guard, Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and the Chaves County Magistrate Court all played a role in the success of the warrant roundup.