ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a frustrating hunt for a stolen Hyundai that ended in tragedy. Lapel video and 911 calls chronicle how 23-year-old Sydney Wilson spent the last hours of her life just trying to get her car back from the group of teenagers who stole before police said one of those teens shot and killed her.

There was a flurry of 911 calls and a meeting with an officer in a business parking lot on the evening of July 31. Wilson reported her white Hyundai missing from her apartment complex near Osuna and San Mateo. Wilson later pulled up the GPS tracker on her phone and saw the car was in the Coors and Central area and called 911 again.

Dispatch told her that officers could head to the GPS location only if the car remained stationary and advised her to call back in that case. Wilson did call back and said she had spotted her stolen Hyundai. She told dispatchers she just wanted her car back and that knowing exactly where it is is adding to her frustration.

Dispatched assured her that they were keeping the call open and that if she got any more GPS updates to give them a call. Wilson met up with an APD officer in a parking lot and showed the coordinates.

Not long after, Wilson found her car in the Smith’s parking lot at Coors and Central. That’s where police said a group of teens got out and one of them, 13-year-old Marcos Barela pulled out a gun and opened fire and Wilson was killed. Barela is facing a first-degree murder charge.