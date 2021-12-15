911 call logs released in infant death in Valencia County

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge ruled on Wednesday that a Los Lunas woman accused of killing her baby in November will stay behind bars, for now. The newly-released 911 call reveals more about what Kiria Milton claims happened.

“My baby’s dead,” Milton told the dispatcher on Nov. 15 around 8 a.m.

She was crying hysterically when she told dispatchers she found her one-month-old boy dead in his bassinet. She said the last time she saw the baby alive was the night before when she claims he was crying and wouldn’t stop, so she fed him a bottle around 7 p.m.

“What time was it that he started crying and wouldn’t stop?” the dispatcher asked.

“This was yesterday that he was crying and wouldn’t stop and it was like around dinner time and I was on the phone,” Milton replied. “I was trying to help him.”

She kept repeating that she didn’t know what went wrong, never acknowledging the signs of blunt force trauma later described by a Valencia County detective, including skull fractures.

“I need help right now,” Milton cried. “I don’t know what happened to my f***ing baby.”

Dispatch told Milton to close the door to the baby’s room and to be with her four-year-old son who was also in the home.

“I need you to be calm for your other baby, OK?” the dispatcher asked.

On Wednesday at Milton’s arraignment, a judge ordered she be held without bond until trial.

A week before the infant’s death, Milton had also called 911 saying she feared she would hurt her kids and needed help. KRQE News 13 also requested that 911 recording but did not receive it.

On Wednesday, CYFD would not say if Milton’s four-year-old is still in the state’s custody or if he’d be given to the father. “The safety and well-being of the child is our greatest concern,” CYFD said in an emailed statement.