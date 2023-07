ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man suspected in a string of cold case rapes is facing more charges. The Bernalillo County D.A. says 64-year-old Edward Duran was indicted on three more sexual assaults, bringing the total number to six.

Investigators believe Duran raped multiple women from 1990 to 1997 and linked him to the crime as they cleared the rape kit backlog. Duran is expected to go on trial this fall.