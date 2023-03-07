SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – An 85-year-old Stanley woman is charged with murder, accused of shooting her 79-year-old husband in the chest while he was sleeping. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning at an RV park in Stanley, near Moriarty.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies responded to the Cuervo RV Park around 9 a.m. after the suspect’s daughter, who was in another city, called 911 to report the shooting. Inside an RV, deputies found Richard Oaks dead with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Deputies also made contact with Faye Oaks. Investigators say Faye admitted to deputies that she shot her husband Richard and “said to take her to jail.”

Sometime after her arrest, Faye Oaks agreed to speak to investigators. She detailed a story as to why she shot Richard Oaks.

According to a criminal complaint, Oaks said she was “tired of [Richard] being drunk all the time.” Investigators say Faye described getting a gun after Richard fell asleep on a recliner, then shooting him in the chest.

Faye Oaks is facing an open count of murder. Investigators allege that Oaks told both her daughter and her neighbor about the shooting after it happened.